BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society posts record new business

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* royal london, uk’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, presents its new business results for twelve months ending 31 december 2015.

* improved overall margin of 1.8% (+29%) on new life and pensions business has been achieved as operating efficiency initiatives are embedded across business.

* new life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) of £6,774 million (+40%).

* group pensions £2,798m (+27%)

* total group funds under management of £84.5bn at 31 december 2015, up 2.7% on prior year (£82.3bn at 31 december 2014) despite a year of turbulent markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)