FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society posts record new business
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society posts record new business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* royal london, uk’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, presents its new business results for twelve months ending 31 december 2015.

* improved overall margin of 1.8% (+29%) on new life and pensions business has been achieved as operating efficiency initiatives are embedded across business.

* new life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) of £6,774 million (+40%).

* group pensions £2,798m (+27%)

* total group funds under management of £84.5bn at 31 december 2015, up 2.7% on prior year (£82.3bn at 31 december 2014) despite a year of turbulent markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.