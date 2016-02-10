FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concentric Q4 operating income slightly lower
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Concentric Q4 operating income slightly lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab

* Net sales for Q4, excluding Alfdex: msek 504 (535) - down 16% year-on-year

* Concentric says we expect that European market will continue on its positive trend next quarter whereas north and south america will remain challenging for both on- and off-highway sectors

* Concentric Q4 net sales, excluding Alfdex: msek 504 (535)

* Concentric ab says operating income for Q4: msek 83 (86), including expenses of msek 2

* Concentric ab says board of directors intend to propose a total dividend of sek 3.25 (3.00) per share and to renew current mandate for share buybacks

* Looking forward, the orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during the first quarter of 2016, were broadly in line with the sales levels of the fourth quarter of 2015, taking into account the fewer working days in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
