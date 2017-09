Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :

* Trading statement for the 40 weeks to February 7

* Greene King retail like-for-like (LFL) sales up 2.2 pct, Spirit managed LFL sales up 1.1 pct

* In two Christmas weeks, LFL sales grew 5.0 pct in Greene King & 5.2 pct in Spirit

* Pub partners LFL net income up 2.5 pct

* Brewing & Brands own-brewed volume (obv) up 3.9 pct