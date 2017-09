BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate completes sale of a portfolio of 10 retail assets in Czech Republic

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces that it has completed sale of a portfolio of 10 retail assets in Czech Republic

* Continues rebalancing of its Czech Portfolio with 102.6 million euros ($115.55 million) sale of 10 non-strategic assets

* Has been sold in a corporate transaction to a private client account managed by Palmer Capital for an asset value equivalent to 102.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)