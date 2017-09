Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :

* Says to participate capital increase of 100 percent unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal to 100 million lira ($34.26 million) from 9 million lira Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9192 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)