Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sino AG :

* Q1 profit before tax 67,000 euros ($75,515.7) versus 78,000 euros year ago

* Consolidated result after tax for fiscal year 2014/2015 at 1.150 million euros after 522,000 euros in the previous year

* To propose dividend of 0.49 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)