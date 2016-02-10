FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beni Stabili FY net rental revenue down at 174.5 mln euros
February 10, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili FY net rental revenue down at 174.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Reports FY net rental revenues of 174.5 million euros ($196.4 million) (194.2 million euros at the end of 2014)

* FY gross rental revenues: 210.6 million euros (228.4 million euros at the end of 2014)

* FY real estate portfolio: 3,902.6 million euros (4,091.5 million euros at the end of 2014)

* FY recurring consolidated net income is up 14 pct yoy (+99.4 million euros, compared to + 87.2 million euros in 2014)

* FY financial occupancy of the properties at 92.8 pct for the core and dynamic portfolios

* Increase in proposed dividend: +9 pct, equal to 0.024 euros per share

* Expects a slight increase in net recurring income in 2016  Source text: bit.ly/1V3eWIs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
