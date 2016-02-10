FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Brewers
February 10, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev gets binding offer from Asahi for Peroni, Grolsch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* AB Inbev receives a binding offer from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire part of Sabmiller’s European business

* Asahi’s offer values the Peroni, Grolsch, and meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, UK and internationally at 2,550 million euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt free/cash free basis

* AB Inbev has agreed to a period of exclusivity with Asahi in respect of these brands and businesses while these consultation processes are ongoing

* In connection with this transaction, Lazard and Deutsche Bank AG are acting as financial advisors to AB Inbev Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

