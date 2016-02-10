BRIEF-Ansaldo STS and Linbrooke awarded contract for re-signalling of rail network

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Ansaldo STS and Linbrooke Services Limited awarded contract relating to re-signalling of the Ferriby - Gilberdyke network rail with computer based interlocking technology

* Contract is worth 34.5 million pounds ($49.95 million), of which 15.15 million pounds for Ansaldo STS and 19.35 million pounds for Linbrooke

* CBI technology will be implemented to upgrade 7 main stations served along 35 miles between Ferriby and Gilberdyke

* Project begins in Feb. 2016 and is due to be commissioned in March 2018