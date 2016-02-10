FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ansaldo STS and Linbrooke awarded contract for re-signalling of rail network
#Communications Equipment
February 10, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo STS and Linbrooke awarded contract for re-signalling of rail network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Ansaldo STS and Linbrooke Services Limited awarded contract relating to re-signalling of the Ferriby - Gilberdyke network rail with computer based interlocking technology

* Contract is worth 34.5 million pounds ($49.95 million), of which 15.15 million pounds for Ansaldo STS and 19.35 million pounds for Linbrooke

* CBI technology will be implemented to upgrade 7 main stations served along 35 miles between Ferriby and Gilberdyke

* Project begins in Feb. 2016 and is due to be commissioned in March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6907 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

