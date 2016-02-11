BRIEF-Woolworths says H1 adjusted HEPS up 3.6 pct

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Interim dividend per share 133.0 cents (2014: 96.5 cents)

* Trading for first six weeks in second half of financial year has been in line with that of first half

* Adjusted HEPS of 252.6 cents for 26 wks to Dec. 27, up 3.6 percent; HEPS of 253.5 cents for 26 wks to Dec. 27, up 30.6 percent

* Due to deterioration in outlook for global economy, expects conditions to become more difficult in south africa and australia