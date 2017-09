Feb 11 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 109.4 million euros ($123.6 million)compared to 92.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2015 results close to 2014

* Says 2016 will be another year of growth for the company Source text for Eikon:

