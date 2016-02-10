BRIEF-Mercialys full year FFO rises 5.8% to 108.5 mln euros

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* Reports 5.8 percent growth in full year FFO to 108.5 million euros ($121.75 million), significantly above revised objective of 3 percent growth

* FY EBITDA is 144.1 million euros compared to 127.8 million euros year ago

* FY rental revenue is 169.0 million euros compared to 152.8 million euros a year ago

* Reports for FY a 3.4 percent growth in NAV excluding taxes to euro 19.48 per share

* Proposes dividend distribution of 1.33 euro per share for 2015, representing a yield of 6.8 percent

* Expects 2016 organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is to exceed 2 percent, with FFO up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)