FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says del Pino will not stand for reelection to board
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says del Pino will not stand for reelection to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Says Rafael del Pino will not stand for re-election due to time constraints related to other commitments

* Says announced today the proposed new composition of the board of directors for the one-year term starting at the annual general meeting on march 30, 2016

* As already announced on December 18, 2015, the Board will propose to shareholders to newly elect Jeffrey L. Hayman and David Nish to the Board of Directors whereas Don Nicolaisen and Thomas K. Escher will not stand for re-election

* All other board members will stand for re-election for another one-year term Source text for Eikon: [here#February 10, 2016 Proposed new composition of Zurich's Board of Directors] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.