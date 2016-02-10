FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nykredit says Nykredit Association approves IPO plan
February 10, 2016 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nykredit says Nykredit Association approves IPO plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nykredit Realkredit :

* Says Nykredit Association approves plans to list Nykredit on stock exchange

* Says in accordance with decision of Committee of representatives, Nykredit will continue its preparations for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit

* Says Nykredit is expected to be ready for a stock exchange listing within a period of 12-24 months, but the final timing depends on market conditions and whether sufficient clarity is achieved about the coming international capital requirements. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

