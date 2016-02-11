FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enea AB Q4 operating profit up at SEK 32.3 mln
February 11, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enea AB Q4 operating profit up at SEK 32.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Q4 net sales 126.2 million Swedish crowns ($15.1 million) versus 119.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 32.3 million crowns versus 29.2 million crowns year ago

* Proposes that annual general meeting decides to transfer equivalent of 4.20 crowns per share to shareholders

* Says objective for full year 2016 is to achieve revenue growth

* For 2016 expect earnings per share to improve compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3869 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

