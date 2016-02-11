BRIEF-Enea AB Q4 operating profit up at SEK 32.3 mln

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Q4 net sales 126.2 million Swedish crowns ($15.1 million) versus 119.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 32.3 million crowns versus 29.2 million crowns year ago

* Proposes that annual general meeting decides to transfer equivalent of 4.20 crowns per share to shareholders

* Says objective for full year 2016 is to achieve revenue growth

* For 2016 expect earnings per share to improve compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon:

