BRIEF-Solocal Group FY net income drops 55.1% to 27 mln euros
February 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group FY net income drops 55.1% to 27 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Reports full year revenues of 873 million euros ($985.97 million) in 2015, down 5.3 percent compared to 2014

* Full year recurring EBITDA is 270 million euro in 2015, down 13.0 percent compared to 2014

* Full year net financial expense is negative 84 million euros in 2015, in reduction of 14.9 percent compared to 2014

* Full year recurring income from continued activities amounts to 73 million euros in 2015, down 22.8 percent compared to 2014

* Full year net income is 27 million euros in 2015, down 55.1 percent compared to 2014

* Full year net cash flow is 58 million euros in 2015, up 53.9 percent compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

