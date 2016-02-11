FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East Capital Explorer and East Capital intend to terminate investment agreement
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer and East Capital intend to terminate investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* East Capital Explorer (ECEX) and East Capital intend to terminate the investment agreement, whereby ECEX can become a fully independent investment company

* East Capital Explorer will call an extraordinary general meeting to decide on a termination of agreement

* Says terminating the agreement and building an in-house investment management organization would increase cost efficiency and transparency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
