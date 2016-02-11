BRIEF-East Capital Explorer and East Capital intend to terminate investment agreement

Feb 11 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* East Capital Explorer (ECEX) and East Capital intend to terminate the investment agreement, whereby ECEX can become a fully independent investment company

* East Capital Explorer will call an extraordinary general meeting to decide on a termination of agreement

* Says terminating the agreement and building an in-house investment management organization would increase cost efficiency and transparency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)