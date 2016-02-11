FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q4 oper profit ex-items NOK 140.6 mln, below expectations
February 11, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q4 oper profit ex-items NOK 140.6 mln, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* EPRA NAV up by 0.24 crown per share in Q4

* Q4 gross income 217.9 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 221 million crowns)

* Q4 operating profit before fair value adjustments 140.6 million crowns (Reuters poll 172 million crowns)

* Says will consider quarterly dividend payments in 2016

* In line with expected strengthening in operational results, a resumption of dividend payments will be proposed by the board

* Rental income is expected to rise somewhat during 2016 in step with the continued phasing-in of new leases Source text for Eikon:

Source text to Reuters POLL:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

