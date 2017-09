Feb 11 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc :

* Q4 net sales 2.5 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 78,000 euros versus 417,000 euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.02 euro for 2015

* Proposes to decide on payment of special dividend of 0.01 euro during 2016  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)