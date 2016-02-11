BRIEF-Zurich's de Swaan says Greco's major task is to plan post-2016 strategy

Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* Zurich general insurance ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says 8,000 is not just job losses, it is people effected by cost savings but says there will be some job losses

* Zurich general insurance ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says simple sum shows that 15 percent of workforce will be effected by cost reductions and that will apply to jobs in switzerland

* Zurich cfo says uses for deploying excess capital haven’t changed - firstly organic growth then acquisitions and then returning it to investors

* Zurich ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says major task for greco to plan for new strategy beyond 2016, will communicate this in h2 2016, probably towards the end of this year

* Zurich insurance cio says our macroeconomic outlook remains one of low growth, low inflation and low interest rates

* Zurich insurance’s de swaan says when remuneration report released on march 4, you will see that remuneration system reflects good and bad times

* Zurich insurance’s de swaan says optimistic will see very significant improvement in general insurance combined ratio in 2016

* Zurich general insurance ceo terryn says we will continue to review our portfolio and footprint in 2016

* Zurich insurance cio says does not subscribe to notion that china’s economy is heading for hard landing

* Zurich ad interim ceo and chairman de swaan says at this point in time not yet possible to provide precise breakdown where and in which business areas job losses will be

* Zurich insurance’s de swaan says fact that we are able to propose dividend of 17 sfr shows belief in attractive and sustainable dividend going forward Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)