FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haldex Q4 operating profit, dividend below forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Haldex Q4 operating profit, dividend below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.00) per share be distributed

* Q4 operating income, excluding One-Off items, SEK m 76 (101)

* Reuters poll: Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 96 million SEK, net sales at 1.11 billion SEK, dividend at 3.06 SEK per share

* Haldex says positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil and China in 2016

* Net sales in Q4 totaled SEK 1,052 (1,092) mln

* Says European market is looking promising in 2016 with an increase in order intake, while North America is forecasted to see a decline from strong year of 2015Says however, 2016 is forecasted to be a year of above average volumes in North America

* Says our goal is to continue securing high profitability in line with 2015, but with a softer market it will be a challenge to reach this objective for full year

* In addition, board proposes that shares be repurchased for use in acquisitions or to be cancelled, thus increasing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.