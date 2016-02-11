BRIEF-Haldex Q4 operating profit, dividend below forecast

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.00) per share be distributed

* Q4 operating income, excluding One-Off items, SEK m 76 (101)

* Reuters poll: Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 96 million SEK, net sales at 1.11 billion SEK, dividend at 3.06 SEK per share

* Haldex says positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil and China in 2016

* Net sales in Q4 totaled SEK 1,052 (1,092) mln

* Says European market is looking promising in 2016 with an increase in order intake, while North America is forecasted to see a decline from strong year of 2015Says however, 2016 is forecasted to be a year of above average volumes in North America

* Says our goal is to continue securing high profitability in line with 2015, but with a softer market it will be a challenge to reach this objective for full year

* In addition, board proposes that shares be repurchased for use in acquisitions or to be cancelled, thus increasing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: