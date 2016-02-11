FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gerresheimer hikes dividend after 2015 earnings rise
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gerresheimer hikes dividend after 2015 earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG

* Adjusted EBITDA climbs to 277.9 mln euros

* Adjusted EBITDA expected for 2016 at approximately 320 mln euros

* Revenues in financial year 2015 up 6.8 pct to 1,377.2 mln eur

* Adjusted earnings per share rise 18.0 pct to 3.41 euros

* Proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share (2014: 0.75 euros per share)

* Approximately 9 pct revenue growth expected in 2016, with 4 pct to 5 pct on organic basis

* Capital expenditure in financial year 2016 is anticipated to be no more than roughly 8 pct of revenues at constant exchange rates

* Confirms its indication for the financial years 2016 to 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1Qa2k4q Further company coverage:

