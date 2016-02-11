FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says FY own sourced copper production down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Q4 total copper production 374.7 kt versus 397.4 kt year ago

* FY own sourced copper production was down 3 pct to 1,502,200 tonnes in 2015

* FY own sourced nickel production was 96,200 tonnes, down 5 pct

* FY oil entitlement production increased by 44 pct to 10.6 million barrels

* FY own sourced zinc production was 1,444,800 tonnes, up 4 pct

* FY attributable ferrochrome production was 1,462,000 tonnes, 13 pct up on 2014

* FY coal production was down 10% to 131.5 million tonnes

* Sees 2016 ferrochrome production 1,575 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2016 copper production of 1,390 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2016 zinc production 1,095 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2016 lead production 285 ± 10 kt

* Sees 2016 nickel production 116 ± 4 kt

* Sees 2016 coal production 130 ± 3 mt

* Sees 2016 oil production on entitlement interest basis of 8,500 ± 300 kbbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
