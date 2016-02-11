FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press says in talks with Independent Print Ltd
#Publishing
February 11, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press says in talks with Independent Print Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in late stage discussions with Independent Print Ltd for potential acquisition of business and certain assets of i

* Can be no certainty that discussions between company and ipl will lead to any definitive agreement

* In year ended Sept. 30 2015, i had unaudited carve-out operating profit of 5.2 mln stg

* consideration for proposed acquisition is likely to be 24 mlns tg, to be provided from group’s existing cash resources.

* Is also expected that acquisition would be cash generative and immediately earnings enhancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
