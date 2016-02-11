BRIEF-Halma sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with market expectations

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Halma Plc

* Trading update

* Releases a trading update covering period from 4th October 2015 to date

* Halma’s four sectors have traded in line with broad pattern established in first half of financial year

* In January 2016, we completed a US private placement totalling $250 million providing additional capacity to our existing syndicated bank facility of £360 million

* Based on current trading and forecasts, board expects adjusted profit before tax for year ending 2 April 2016 to be in line with market expectations

* Continues to benefit from diversity of its markets and resilient growth drivers. Order intake has remained ahead of revenue

* Organic constant currency revenue growth has continued in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: