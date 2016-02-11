FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees proceeds from sale of dairies ops around lower end of guidance 
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees proceeds from sale of dairies ops around lower end of guidance 

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Today issuing its interim management statement for nine months ended 31 December 2015

* Outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations

* Combined sales of Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight over nine month period have remained broadly in line with same period last year and volumes have increased by 2 pct

* Production of demineralised whey powder and galacto-oligosaccharide (“GOS”) has commenced at our factory in Davidstow

* Now expect net proceeds from sale of its dairies operations before working capital adjustments to be around lower end of our 40-50 million stg guidance

* Furthermore, we anticipate a negative working capital adjustment resulting in net proceeds before costs to be approximately 30 million stg

* In a challenging market, our cheese and spreads brands have performed well, with all four key brands increasing or maintaining value share in quarter

* In Q3, Cathedral City and Frylight have built on strong performances seen in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.