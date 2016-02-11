FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Workspace announces sale of five industrial buildings
February 11, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Workspace announces sale of five industrial buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc :

* Announce exchange of contracts for disposal of five light industrial buildings for £64m

* Portfolio was sold at a premium of 12 pct to september 2015 valuation and at a net initial yield of 5.4 pct and a capital value of £171 per sq. ft

* Industrial estates - Acton, Nw10, Atlas, Nw2, Bounds Green, N11, Fairways, E10, and Hamilton Road, SE27 - total 396,000 sq. ft. Of net lettable space with an average rent per sq. ft. Of £9.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
