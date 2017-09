Feb 11 (Reuters) - Platzer :

* Q4 rental income 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.06 million) versus 131 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 71 million crowns versus 51 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 1.00 crowns per share, an increase of 33 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3938 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)