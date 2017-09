Feb 11 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* Q4 revenue 272.8 million Danish crowns ($41.24 million) versus 290.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex items 15.8 million crowns versus 21.1 million crowns year ago

* The board of directors recommends that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6153 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)