Feb 11 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Targets 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.71 million) in revenues, a cash positive operation and a strong product pipeline by 2018

* Expects enzyme market to grow and develop structurally over next years Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5412 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)