BRIEF-Sabaf Q4 net profit falls to EUR 1.3 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.48/shr

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA :

* Q4 revenue 33.4 million euros versus 34.4 million euros ($39.01 million) a year ago

* Q4 net profit 1.3 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.48 euro per share

* Says 2016 got off to a highly uncertain start, owing to political, economic and financial tensions that affect the main markets on which Sabaf operates

* Sales in the first quarter are expected to fall compared with 2015

* If the macroeconomic environment stabilises, the group believes it will be able to improve sales and profitability in the full year compared with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)