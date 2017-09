Feb 11 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Its unit signs deal with Moonde UG to sell up to 220 cars between April 2016 and May 2017

* Says maximum value of deal 65 million zlotys ($16.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9280 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)