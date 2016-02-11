FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piquadro 9-month net profit up at 3.1 mln euros
February 11, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Piquadro 9-month net profit up at 3.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Piquadro SpA :

* 9-month revenue 49.8 million euros versus 48.5 million euros ($54.9 million) a year ago

* 9-month net profit 3.1 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago

* Despite rising production costs caused by the appreciation of the US dollar against euro, the management expects rising net profits

* Management foresees a positive trend for rest of financial year 2015/16 and growing rates similar to those experienced in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

