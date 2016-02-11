BRIEF-Temenos Group Q4 IFRS revenue up at $168.4 mln

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* IFRS revenue for the Q4 was $168.4 million, up from $133.1 million in Q4 2014

* Non-IFRS revenue was $173.4 million for Q4 2015 up from $133.1 million in Q4 2014

* Non-IFRS total software licensing revenues up 63 pct at constant currency (cc) and 31 pct (like-for-like) in Q4 2015, and up 52 pct (cc) and 20 pct (like-for-like) in FY 2015

* Q4 IFRS EBIT was $50.1 million; Non-IFRS EBIT was $65.2 million in Q4 2015, 11 pct higher than in Q4 2014 (cc)

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currency of 7.5 pct to 11.0 pct (implying revenue of $594 million to $614 million)

* 2016 guidance of non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 10 pct to 15 pct (cc), and non-IFRS revenue growth of 7.5 pct to 11.0 pct (cc)

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS EBIT at constant currency of $180 million to $185 million (implying non-IFRS EBIT margin of about 30 pct)

* Intends to pay an annual dividend of 0.45 Swiss francs per share