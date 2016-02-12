FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 EBIT margin 12.3 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 12, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 EBIT margin 12.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* Carl Zeiss Meditec AG grows, boosted by currency tailwinds

* revenue increases by 8.9 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 3.8 percent) to 263 mln eur

* earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, to 32.2 million eur

* Q1 has not changed expectations for fiscal year

* We shall continue to strive for growth that is at least on a par with market growth, and for an EBIT margin in range of 13 to 15 percent

* strongest growth once again in surgical ophthalmology

* EBIT margin reaches 12.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.