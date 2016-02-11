FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MHP announces consent solicitation for $750 mln notes due 2020
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MHP announces consent solicitation for $750 mln notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Says announces consent solicitation to seek consent of holders of outstanding $750 million 8.25 pct notes due 2020

* Is seeking to modify definition of “Consolidated Net Profit” to exclude with respect to any period from and after July 1, 2014 the effect of net foreign exchange gains or losses

* Is seeking a decrease of allowance for the cumulative basket for restricted payments from 50 pct to 40 pct of the consolidated net profit for periods from Nov. 30, 2006

* Says in relation to notes will pay consent payment of $5.00 per each $1,000 in principal amount of notes

* Consent expiration date is Feb. 26

* J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Morgan Stanley & Co . International plc are acting solicitation agents

* D.F. Kind Ltd. is acting as information and tabulation agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
