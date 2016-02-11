FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Össur buys back 1.4 mln own shares for about $4.7 mln
February 11, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Össur buys back 1.4 mln own shares for about $4.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ossur Hf :

* Says has purchased 1,400,000 own shares (about 0.3 pct of the company’s total share capital) at 420 Icelandic crowns per share

* Says the total purchase amount was 588,000,000 million Icelandic crowns (about 31 million Danish crowns or about $4.7 million)

* Purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company’s Capital Structure and Dividend Policy Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

