BRIEF-Recordati FY net profit up 23.3 pct at 198.8 mln euros
February 11, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recordati FY net profit up 23.3 pct at 198.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica SpA :

* FY preliminary net profit 198.8 million euros ($224.94 million), up 23.3 percent year on year

* FY preliminary revenue 1,047 million euros, up 6 percent year on year

* Expects 2016 revenue between 1,070 million euros and 1,100 million euros and operating profit between 290 million euros and 300 million euros

* Sees 2016 net profit between 205 million euros and 215 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

