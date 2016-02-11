FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 278 million, in line with expectations
February 11, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Topdanmark :

* Q4 combined ratio 91.6 percent (Reuters poll 89.8 percent )

* Q4 post-tax profit 278 million Danish crowns ($42.13 million)(Reuters poll 280 million crowns)

* Impacted by lower investment returns, FY profit on life insurance declined to 174 million crowns (2014: 200 million crowns)

* Assumed combined ratio for 2016 remains unchanged at around 91 pct excluding run-off

* 2016 post-tax profit forecast model: 800-900 crowns, excluding run-off, representing EPS of 9.2 crowns

* Still expects negative premium growth in 2016

* Share buy-back programme for 2016, which will be executed from Feb. 12, 2016 until announcement of 2016 annual report on Feb. 23, 2017, is 1.25 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5990 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

