BRIEF-Hufvudstaden Q4 net profit up at SEK 1.61 billion

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hufvudstaden AB :

* Q4 gross profit from property management 302.7 million Swedish crowns ($36.1 million) versus 287.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net revenue 451.1 million crowns versus 429.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net profit 1.61 billion crowns versus 1.01 billion crowns year ago

* Board of directors proposes that the dividend be increased to 3.10 crowns per share (2.90) for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

