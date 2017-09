Feb 11 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Expects earnings per share and headline earnings per share for year ending 29 February 2016 to be negative (a decrease of more than 100%).

* Group also discloses core earnings which exclude once off costs relating domino’s pizza and starbucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)