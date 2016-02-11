BRIEF-Euroinvestor com: Insiders buy/sell Euroinvestor.com shares

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Euroinvestor com A/S :

* Ulrik Tofte Jensen, chairman in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 230,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 Danish crowns per share

* Peter Riggelsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company

* Peter Søby Daugaard Svendsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 220,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company

* Christian Bertel Seidelin, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share

* Jens Carrit Alminde, former CEO in Euroinvestor.com, - sale of 1.4 million shares at 13.50 crowns per share

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)