BRIEF-Euroinvestor com: Insiders buy/sell Euroinvestor.com shares
February 11, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euroinvestor com: Insiders buy/sell Euroinvestor.com shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Euroinvestor com A/S :

* Ulrik Tofte Jensen, chairman in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 230,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 Danish crowns per share

* Peter Riggelsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company

* Peter Søby Daugaard Svendsen, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 220,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share via company

* Christian Bertel Seidelin, board member in Euroinvestor.com - purchase of 300,000 Euroinvestor.com shares at 13.50 crowns per share

* Jens Carrit Alminde, former CEO in Euroinvestor.com, - sale of 1.4 million shares at 13.50 crowns per share

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
