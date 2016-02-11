FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arco Vara unit signs EUR 10 mln construction contract
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arco Vara unit signs EUR 10 mln construction contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS :

* Says its unit Kodulahe OU and RAMM Ehituse OU signed contract for construction of first stage apartment building in residential development project in Tallinn

* Says contract price exceeds 10 million euros ($11.34 million)

* Says construction starts at the end of Feb. 2016 and apartment building should be ready in July 2017

* Says Kodulahe OU and Nordea Bank AB Estonia Branch concluded loan contract with total loan limit of 9.35 million euros for financing the construction of apartment building Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
