BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities FY net profit at EUR 32.3 mln

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities Nv :

* FY net profit: 32.3 million euros ($36.70 million)(2014:33.1 million euros, down 2.5%)

* FY consolidated sales of increase by 10.1 percent to 681.6 million euros 

* FY EBITDA: 51.4 million euros (2014:51.4 million euros, up 0.1 percent) 

* Proposed dividend set at 1.00 euro per share

* FY EBIT 47.1 million euros versus 47.4 million euros year ago

* Says impossible to forecast market developments or likely group results Source text : bit.ly/1SjFWFN

