Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nedap :

* FY revenue 180.9 million euros versus 177.2 million euros ($200.79 million) year ago

* FY profit after taxes 4.7 million euros versus 17.9 million euros year ago

* FY solvability 40.0 percent versus 42.9 percent year ago

* Dividend for 2015 was set at 1.28 euro per share (2014: 1.25 euro per share) Source text: bit.ly/1SKCvbN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)