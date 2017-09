Feb 12 (Reuters) - Europris ASA :

* Q4 total revenue 1.41 billion Norwegian crowns versus 1.30 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 adjusted net profit amounted to 182 million crowns, an increase of 9.8 percent

* FY operating profit 265.3 million crowns versus 140.5 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors will propose a dividend of 1.40 crown per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

