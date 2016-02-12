BRIEF-Lotus Bakeries FY net result rises to 45.6 million euros

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Reports full year net result of 45.6 million euros, up by 8.8 million euros

* FY REBITDA is 82.6 million euros compared to 67.0 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 411.6 million euros compared to 347.9 million euros a year ago

* FY turnover growth reflects 18.3 percent, mainly due to very strong organic growth of over 13 percent

* Proposes gross dividend of 14.2 euro per share in 2015

* Says right strategy and a good basis are in place for continuing, profitable, long-term growth