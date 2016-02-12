FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP to announce voluntary takeover bid of Latvijas balzams shares
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 12, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP to announce voluntary takeover bid of Latvijas balzams shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - NASDAQ Riga:

* Says AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP to announce voluntary takeover bid of Latvijas balzams shares

* Says price of one share in voluntary takeover bid is set to be 9 euros ($10.18)

* AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP offers to buy-out not less than 224,907 of Latvijas balzams share

* If the shareholders of Latvijas balzams will accept the offer for the share amount which in total is less than 224,907 shares, the offer shall become null and void Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
