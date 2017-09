Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kentima Holding publ AB :

* Q2 EBITDA profit 71,000 Swedish crowns ($8,473.36) versus loss 2.7 million crowns year ago 

* Q2 net sales 9.0 million crowns versus 5.7 million crowns year ago

* Expects that growth of proprietary products in Q3-Q4 exceeds 50 percent compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon:

