Feb 12 (Reuters) - SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* H1 revenue 12.2 million Danish crowns versus 8.7 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss 1.7 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2015/16 revenue outlook of 24 million - 28 million crowns

* Expectation regarding EBITDA is adjusted from 0 crowns - 1 million crowns to a result in level of 0 crowns to loss 3 million for 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

